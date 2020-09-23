Fresh from unveiling their collab with Saturdays NYC, heritage lifestyle brand Barbour are back with another collaboration, this time with with New York City-based label NOAH.

The debut capsule collection blends free-thinking vision and a love of classic menswear with celebrated British style inspired by Barbour's 126-year heritage, whose iconic outerwear staples are reimagined with NOAH's youthful lens that provide vibrant colourways and patchwork designs in the co-branded range.

Barbour catalogue collections from the 1980s and '90s inspires the graphics on cotton t-shirts—which feature the collection's slogan, "Who Cares If It Rains?" on the reverse—while sweats and accessories are influenced by NOAH's functional approach and high-quality engineering.

"I have been a lifelong Barbour fan so this was a really special opportunity for us," said NOAH founder Brendon Babenzien. "Many of us at NOAH have been wearing Barbour for years and feel a real connection to the Barbour lifestyle, and I think a genuine connection is absolutely paramount in developing a strong collaboration. We experiment with traditional themes in our design every day and try to make the most subtle adjustments that are simultaneously holding to classic style but evolving just enough to feel new and unique."

The Autumn/Winter 2020 Barbour x Noah collection will be available from September 24 on the Barbour and NOAH webstores, as well as Selfridges, Dover Street Market, and at an exclusive Noah X Barbour pop-up will be in place at Selfridges Oxford Street from September 24 until October 5. Take in the Barbour x NOAH collection lookbook below.