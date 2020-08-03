Reception has returned to drop off their A/W 2020 collection, made for the magical moments of traveling and meeting new people who are not your "average Joe".

The A/W 2020 collection strives to protect from the harsh realities of winter. With this in mind, the capsule keeps the fabrications thick and cosy with a number of rugby jerseys, embroidered tees, and coach jackets.

Mixing the garments with inspirations from the designer's favourite music lyrics, famous lines from Fela Kuti and The Lost Generation are emblazoned throughout the collection. A first-ever five pocket denim jacket is the stand-out piece, using organic fabrications fresh from the streets of Yokohama, Japan.

Have a closer peep of the A/W 2020 collection from Reception below, and head to the store to grab your favourite pieces.