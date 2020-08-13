Lacoste and Boston-based retailer Concepts have joined forces to give classic Lacoste silhouettes a simple, yet effective, twist.

Giving OG Lacoste garments some unexpected new details, the French heritage is still there for all to see. Using contemporary colourways, the white tennis polos have been reworked to give a unique connection to Boston. Other items include matching sets of hoodies and shorts which stand tall in mint green and lavender colourways. The classic Lacoste logo has also been altered, with reflective 3M treatment.

The collaboration also introduces the new version of Lacoste's Velocity sneaker. The 1996-born model has been re-energised with dynamic gold-tipped laces and interchangeable tongue-tags that can be stored in a hidden pouch.

Have a closer look at the items below and head to the Lacoste store to grab yours.