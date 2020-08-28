New season. New creative director. New lifestyle line.

At the end of this month, KENZO will officially launch its KENZO Sport collection as part of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. This expands the label's luxury offerings by infusing wardrobe staples with more elements of streetwear, functionality, and, of course, sportswear. The line's inaugural range will deliver a mix of jersey, knit, and woven pieces that range between $106 to around $800, and will be rounded out by an assortment of accessories.

"KENZO Sport offers a wardrobe with a strong graphic design, where technical materials are worked to combine elegance and comfort," the French fashion house said. "It is created as a distinct style, with functional and gender-fluid accents, inspired by movement and production."

Key items include Triple X pieces, which feature the distinct X logo seen on t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts as well as the scooter parka, paneled jogging pants, cropped windbreakers, and the KENZO Wave sneaker model. You'll find the new KENZO monogram print on jackets, jogpants, jumpers, and dresses.

You can check out some of the KENZO Sport pieces below. The line—designed by the label's new creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista—will be available on Aug. 28 at KENZO's online shop; it will hit stores on Aug. 31.