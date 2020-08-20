As if fans needed another reason to get hype about Drake's upcoming project.

On Thursday night, the OVO rapper shared an Instagram story that highlighted a small collection of Nike-branded merch for Certified Lover Boy—his long-awaited sixth studio album. The photo showed a white cap with a kiss mark on the brim as well as two pairs of socks with the Swoosh logo placed inside a heart.

It's unclear when the items are expected to drop, but all signs point to soon.

Drake confirmed the Certified Lover Boy title last week, after dropping the video for the lead single "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk. The visual was filmed at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, and included cameos by some of the biggest names in sports: Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.

Shortly after Certified Lover Boy was confirmed, it was reported that Drake had tried to trademark the title; however, his applications were denied because the mark could be confused with the trademark for Lover's Lane clothing company and the 1980s rock band Loverboy.

Drake reportedly has until the fall to submit a revised trademark application. He has yet to announce a release date for Certified Lover Boy, but it's expected to drop sometime this summer.