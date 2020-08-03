Cactus Plant Flea Market and Marc Jacobs have merged their respective creative strengths, offering fans a chance to experience the results in the form of a multi-piece collab collection.

As revealed over the weekend, the collection boasts long-sleeve tee, hoodies, jackets, tote bags, and a rug. Per SLN, the collection is currently up for pre-order via the Marc Jacobs flagship in Tokyo. A wider release, however, is slated for Aug. 14 with additional details expected to be announced soon.

Below, see a selection of pieces from the collection:

Image via Cactus Plant Flea Market x Marc Jacobs

Recently, Cynthia Lu and the Cactus Plant Flea Market announced they had also linked up with Anti Social Social Club:

And these are merely the latest entries in the CPFM catalog, which has continued to grip consumers since as far back as 2015 off the power of its mystery-centered online presentation and early co-signs from Pharrell and other artists whose fashion prowess can make or break a brand.