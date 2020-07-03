In his "Shake the Room" collaborative track with Pop Smoke, Quavo teased an extravagant gift for the woman in his life: "Hit the flashlight to see her face/And she lookin' like a snack/Birkin bag on the way."

Thankfully for Saweetie, Quavo kept his word.

On Thursday night, the Icy rapper celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering of friends and family. Saweetie documented the day with a series of Instagram stories, showing her dressed to the nines, popping bottles, throwing stacks, and enjoying a seafood feast. One of the most viral moments of the celebration was when Quavo presented Saweetie with not one, but two Hermès Birkins, which are widely considered the Rolls Royce of handbags.

Vide of the moment shows Saweetie screaming with excitement, as her party guests cheer and snap photos. We then see Saweetie with one Birkin on each arm before she jumps into a split and begins to twerk as Quavo stands in the background and does a face-palm.

For those who know the price of Birkins, Saweetie's insane reaction is understandable. According to Fortune, these pieces can range anywhere between $12,000 to nearly a quarter of a million dollars, depending on the size, color, material, and hardware. Though it's unclear how much Quavo paid for the gifts, it's safe to say he dropped 10s of thousands of dollars.

The video has since gone viral on social media and has been met with mixed reactions. You can check out some of the responses below.