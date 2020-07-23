Fred Perry are back with their latest collection, this time tapping up self-proclaimed "travelling tailors" Sam and Shaka of Art Comes First. This new capsule reworks the Fred Perry archive, with inspiration coming from photographer Dave Hendley who captured the spirit of rude-boy culture in Jamaica and the UK in the late '70s.

The Fred Perry x Art Comes First collab sees classic silhouettes juxtaposed with bold prints and details that stem from the experiences of Carribean life. A three-colour stripe is integrated onto the chests of each piece, while the embroideded felt is partnered with an all-over monochrome print, throwing the vibe back to smart-casual Fred Perry swim shorts from the mid-1980s.

Standout items come from the 'Fred Red' bowling shirt, which features an open collar and a boxy fit. The open-knit crewneck takes on a vibrant stripe design, and twill Harrington keeps things classy with a striped trim at the placket with a boasy shield badge and textured ACF logo being placed on the back.

Take a closer look at the Fred Perry x Art Comes First collection below and head to the Fred Perry website to grab your favourite items.