Parsons and Complex teamed up to create the Streetwear Essentials Course, which features five one-hour courses covering all you need to know about working in streetwear and launching a brand.

We've tapped Parsons professors along with insiders like Jeff Staple, April Walker of Walker Wear, James Whitner of The Whitaker Group, Nick Diamond of Diamond Supply, Mike Cherman of Chinatown Market, Estelle Bailey-Babenzien of Noah, Leah McSweeney of Married to the Mob, Rob Cristafaro of Alife, and Rhuigi Villaseñor of Rhude to help you fully understand the industry. And Complex + Yellowbrick, in partnership with these nine participating talent, are giving away $90K in full and partial streetwear education scholarships to Complex x Parsons' Streetwear Essentials program.

They'll offer overviews on the history of streetwear and its evolution into the luxury space, but also address specific questions like how to design a collection, how to find a factory, how to collaborate with brands, and what to do if you receive a cease-and-desist letter. All of this information will be filtered through their own personal stories. Whether you want to start your own line or work behind the scenes, consider this course your blueprint for getting wherever you want to get within streetwear.

Interested in applying? Go here for more info.