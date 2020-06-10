Many creatives across the globe have taken matters into their own hands to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and next in line to do so is menswear stylist/YouTuber Oliver Greaves and his newly-launched Afromasks brand, which sees him team up with his designer mother Marlene Greaves.

Essex-based Oliver and his mum (a classic creative from the St Martin's School of Art) toyed with the idea of using their collection of endless rolls of African-inspired fabrics and materials to make bright and bold sustainable face masks from home. Oliver recently teased a prototype design with leftover kente fabric from his friend's wedding, and it was extremely well received.

After the family duo finalised the bespoke, handcrafted designs, they've now launched a range of masks that come in adult and children's sizes, with the option to upgrade and add filter pouches.

Take a look at some of the Afromasks below and head over to the online store to grab yours.