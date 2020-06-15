Nordstrom unveiled its first gender-inclusive collection on June 10, named Be Proud by BP., which was made by the retailer's in-house label Nordstrom Made. The collection features several different pieces from tie-dyed shirts and hoodies, to vibrant shorts, tank tops, and other accessories.

In total, the collection has 28 styles across apparel and accessories ranging from $7 to $75. BP. Be Proud is meant to offer different styles and pieces for all people, regardless of gender identity.

"One of the most beautiful things about Pride is the celebration of your authentic self, no matter your gender, race or sexual orientation," the company wrote in its Instagram caption unveiling the collection. "Today, we're excited to announce Be Proud by BP., our first gender-inclusive clothing collection. Bursting with color and designed to celebrate boldly, the line features styles and silhouettes for people of any and all gender identities. Nordstrom is also proud to donate 10 percent of sales from the collection to @truecolorsunited, a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth homelessness within the LGBTQIA+ community. Happy Pride! 🌈 "

Along with the collection, Nordstrom also teamed up with nine dancers across different sizes, gender, and ethnic backgrounds to engage in the same exact choreography for their video campaign.

You can check out out some of the pieces from Nordstrom's BP. Be True collection down below.