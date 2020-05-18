Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang label has linked up with Levi's for a collab that's long overdue.

The two brands have enlisted each other's design prowess for a limited edition run of the Levi's 501 '93 jean and the Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket, both adorned with a familiar Golf Wang take on polka dots.

The pieces launch online sales starting May 20 at 1 p.m. ET. Get a better look at the denim link-up below:

As longtime Tyler fans will recall, he tweeted at the official Levi's handle way back in 2015 about having "so many ideas" for a presumed collaboration. Five years later, Golf Wang x Levi's is a reality:

Levi's has previously collaborated with Virgil Abloh's Off-White, Comme des Garcons, Jordan Brand, Vetements, and more. Golf, meanwhile, dropped its Winter 2019 collection back in December including a fresh color way of the flame print puffer jacket, a polka dots-boasting cardigan, and more. Revisit that here.