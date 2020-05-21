If you've been waiting with an understandable level of impatience for further word on the Louis Vuitton x NIGO® collab previously announced by Virgil Abloh, then today—at least in this regard—is going to be a good one for you.

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

On Thursday, images of the capsule collection were let loose for presumably enthusiastic consumption. Both wholly original voices from the respective fashion icons are well-represented here across a variety of pieces, as longtime fans of the oft-imitated brands surely expected.

As it stands now, the collection is set to drop at some point in August. No additional new info was released alongside Thurday's drop of campaign photos, which can be scrolled through below:

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Image via Louis Vuitton x NIGO®

Way back in December, Abloh explained how working with NIGO® represented not only a personal milestone, but a "full-circle moment" in connection with his lauded LV link-up.

"Me being at Louis Vuitton is directly attributable to work Nigo's done in the past," he told Vogue's Nicole Phelps at the time. "A collab project with him—it puts his work in the right context. He inspired me to do what I do."