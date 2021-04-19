Zion Williamson sent social media into a frenzy Sunday, when he gushed about playing in New York City following his team’s loss to the Knicks.

In a post-game interview, the power forward couldn’t contain his excitement when he was asked about how he felt playing in the Big Apple

*throws Molotov cocktail onto the timeline* pic.twitter.com/8pIeG2x4G5 — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 18, 2021

“New York is the Mecca of basketball. I love playing here,” a smiling Zion told reporters. “I played here in college and this is my first time playing here in the pros. And this atmosphere, whether they’re cheering or booing for you, it’s amazing. Outside of New Orleans, obviously, this might be my favorite place to play.”

His comments set off a firestorm on Twitter, as Knicks fans and NBA observers alike couldn’t help but read a little too much into his comments. Knicks fans would obviously love to see the young phenom on their team, especially they missed out on snagging Williamson in the 2019 draft after landing with the No. 3 pick.

And although Williamson has two more years left on his rookie deal with the potential of signing a rookie max contract extension, Knicks fans might be taking his words to heart and hoping he takes a chance on them when his time with New Orleans comes to a possible end.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the Pelicans’ star and his comments.