The Portland Trail Blazers have decided to cut ties with the private investigator they hired to look into head coach Chauncey Billups.

According to Willamette Week, the investigator seems to be Dave Hallman, a private investigator/consultant who is based in Roseburg, Oregon. Hallman runs security firm Adler Group and was hired by the Blazers as a contractor.

He was also tasked with investigating the 1997 rape allegation against Billups.

On Thursday, Reddit users posted images of Hallman’s Twitter account, where he retweeted pornographic photos as recently as this past April.

When inquired about the findings, Blazers spokesperson Ashley Clinkscale told the Williamette Week that the organization has decided to not work with Hallman after being made aware of the offending posts.

“Though the Trail Blazers have used the Adler Group for the past 11 years, we were recently made aware of inappropriate content on the personal twitter page of the principal of the Adler Group. The content of the Twitter page is completely unacceptable and is counter to what we stand for as an organization. As a result, we will no longer be using their services,” Clinkscale told Williamette Week.