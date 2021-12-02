The Trae Young vs. Knicks fans trolling saga continued Tuesday, after the Atlanta Hawks responded to receiving a vote in New York’s mayoral race.

Young took to Twitter to react to a Sports Illustrated report revealing that he was among the many athletes who received a write-in vote in the recent election.

“That’s Love NY❤️ for real..Never got a mayor vote ! 🤷🏽‍♂️❄️,” he tweeted. Other athletes who got a vote included Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, his teammates Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner, Mets players Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso, and more.

Young earned permanent real estate in New York sports fans' minds after the Hawks and the Knicks had an intense five game series in the first round of last season’s NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. After the Knicks won the second game of the series at home, Young went on a rampage and crushed the city’s playoff dreams in the next three games.

Young has been public enemy No. 1 in New York ever since, and the subject of countless memes and viral postgame Knicks fan moments.

However, it only feels like the pure New York-style hatred aimed at Young has only made him stronger, as he’s set to make his return to Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day for what will definitely be a memorable battle between the rivals.