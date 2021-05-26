We officially live in a world in which Tom Brady is using memes to troll Aaron Rodgers on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Brady took aim at the Packers for their highly questionable decision to kick a field goal during the team’s NFC Championship loss to his Buccaneers last year.

The troll comes ahead of the upcoming installment of The Match, in which Brady will once again pair up with Phil Mickelson while Rodgers will play with Bryson DeChambeau for a golf face-off. That explains why Brady expertly used a meme taken from that recent viral video of DeChambeau walking by a visibly annoyed Brooks Keopka.

The contest will take place on July 6 at Montana’s Moonlight Basin, but Brady is wasting no time getting in his opponents’ heads. He fired off a couple more memes, including one in which he makes fun of himself for actually making memes. This is the self-reflexive version of Tom we never knew we needed.

But Brady wasn’t done. He also took to Instagram, where he got one more shot in at Rodgers and DeChambeau for good measure.

The Match just became must-see TV.