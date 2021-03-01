Tiger Woods took to Twitter Sunday, to express his appreciation for the PGA Tour golfers who honored him at the WGC-Workday Championship Sunday by wearing the red shirt and black pant attire that he became known for.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods wrote in his first statement since the crash. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Woods sustained a number of injuries from a single-car crash in California earlier this week. He needed to undergo extensive surgery to address several fractures to his right leg and ankle, but is said to be “awake, responsive, and recovering.”

Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Champ are pictured below in their red shirts and black pants.

Tony Finau took it a step further by wearing his hat backwards.

Sebastian Munoz and Jason Day got in on the act.

Rory McIlroy picked a great time to break out the red and black combo for the first time.

Justin Thomas chose to pay homage to Tiger replicating a unique look from 2019.