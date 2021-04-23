Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke has died in a car accident, WKYT reports. The incident allegedly occurred after Clarke left a workout in Los Angeles with Wildcats teammate BJ Boston, who was in the car behind him. Clarke was pronounced dead at Northridge Hospital. He was 19.

Clarke’s mother was at her son’s side when he passed away, Adrian Wojnarowski reports, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

In his freshman year, Clarke played eight games with the Wildcats, scoring 9.6 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field. In early February, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on his radio show that the leg injury that had kept him sidelined since late December would “likely” keep him out for the remainder of the season. Clarke defied expectations, playing in one more game, and logging 10 minutes in Kentucky’s 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament last month.

A consensus five-star recruit out of Brewster Academy, Clarke declared for Kentucky over Duke, Texas Tech and UCLA. Despite a short stint with the Wildcats, Clarke renounced his remaining years of collegiate eligibility and declared for the NBA Draft last month.

“I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game,” Clarke wrote. “Thank you to Coach Cal, the coaching staff and my teammates! BBN, I hope to make you all proud as I pursue my dreams.”

Clarke and Boston announced that they were signing with Klutch Sports yesterday.