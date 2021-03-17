According to a statement released by the Dallas Mavericks, a team for whom he played for for eight-and-a-half seasons, former NBA center Shawn Bradley suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed.

This was a result of a vehicle hitting him while he was riding his bike just a block away from his Utah home back on January 20.

The team further reports that the 7’6 Bradley has been in a hospital for the past eight weeks, and that he’s undergoing rehabilitation following a neck fusion surgery. It was written that he was told by doctors that his recovery “will be both long and arduous,” and that it could end up being a “more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball.”

Bradley is said to be in good spirits, and has expressed an appreciation for support that’s been given to him. He will not give further public updates as he focuses on his rehab.

Accompanying the overall statement by the team were individual statements from owner Mark Cuban, as well as GM Donnie Nelson.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit,” Cuban said. “We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,” Nelson added. “In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life.”

Though he spent the majority of his career with the Mavericks, Bradley was drafted with the second overall pick in the 1993 Draft by Philadelphia. His career highlights include being thought of highly enough to be tapped to be in Space Jam, leading the NBA in blocks in 1997, and competing for Germany in international competition. Prior to going pro, he attended BYU, and served as a full-time missionary for two years (1991-93) in Australia. He retired in 2005.

You can read the full statement below: