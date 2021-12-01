Former University of Central Florida football player Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly shot and killed by his father, Otis Lee Anderson Sr., on Monday night after Anderson Sr. was allegedly bit by his son’s girlfriend’s dog and began firing, NBC News reports.

A statement from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

“All involved parties are believed to be related, this incident was domestic in nature, and there are no outstanding suspects,” the office said in the statement.

The University of Central Florida mourned the loss of Anderson Jr. on social media Tuesday, calling him someone who was “revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.”

The Los Angeles Rams also shared a statement mourning the loss of Anderson Jr. The team had signed him as an undrafted free agent in June, but unfortunately he did not make the final roster.

Tributes from other NFL players like Jalen Ramsey, Terrell Burgess, and more also began flooding in following the news.