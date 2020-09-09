The NFL season is here. The wait is over, and while this season will look a lot different, football has arrived. The season opens with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans, in what should be a preview of two of the best teams in the AFC. With no preseason and shortened offseason due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we really don't know how teams are going to look early in the season. We could see some ugly football, but it will be football nonetheless.

Will Tom Brady and the Bucs live up to the hype? How will Cam Newton look in New England? Are the 49ers poised for another run? There are so many storylines heading into this season and we can't wait to see it play out. We have our full record predictions below, but here's how we see the NFL playoffs shaking out this season. Remember, there's an extra wild card team in each conference this year.

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens

3. Texans

4. Patriots

5. Browns

6. Bills

7. Titans

NFC:

1. Saints

2. Cowboys

3. Vikings

4. Seahawks

5. Eagles

6. 49ers

7. Buccaneers

With the season just a day away, we put together full record predictions for every team this season. There's plenty of questions and storylines heading into the season, so let's get into it.

AFC East

New England Patriots

2019 Record: 12-4

2020 Prediction: 10-6

This all comes down to Cam Newton and if he can stay healthy. From the looks of it, Cam is rejuvenated in the Patriots system and due for a big year. Bill Belichick obviously has a lot to prove with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, so all eyes will be on New England this season. No defense took a bigger hit with Covid-19 opt outs than the Patriots, but they still should be tough on that side of the ball. As we said, this really all comes down to Cam, but it looks like he's ready for a big bounce back season.

Buffalo Bills

2019 Record: 10-6

2020 Prediction: 9-7

The Bills had a pretty solid season in 2019. Josh Allen was pretty good and the defense was solid all season. They made the playoffs last year, and though we have them winning one less game this season, 9-7 would likely be in contention to win the AFC East this year with that Tom Brady guy out of town. And despite Allen's solid 2019 campaign, there are still plenty of questions about him as a QB going forward, though the addition of Stefon Diggs should help out.

New York Jets

2019 Record: 7-9

2020 Prediction: 6-10

The Jets are a team who started slow and came on strong to end last season after Sam Darnold returned from mono. Was it because they had an easier schedule down the stretch or did they really find something? That's the big question going into 2020, though they did improve their offensive line in free agency and the draft and did add some nice weapons for Darnold on the outside. Injury concerns at WR have slowed the offense during camp and there's questions about LeVeon Bell's fit in Adam Gase's offense going forward. Could be another long year for Jets fans.

Miami Dolphins

2019 Record: 5-11

2020 Prediction: 5-11

The Miami Dolphins have improved since last season, when many thought they were trying to tank for Tua. Well, they didn't really tank and they still ended up getting Tua in the draft. Funny how that works out. While Miami has improved their roster, they're probably still a year away from being a team that might contend for the playoffs. The big thing to watch this year is if Tua plays and how early it might happen. We're guessing that Dolphins fans will be calling for it in a few weeks and they probably won't be wrong to do that.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

2019 Record: 8-8

2020 Prediction: 11-5

There's a new sheriff in Dallas and Cowboys fans sure seem happy about it. Jason Garrett is gone and Dallas seems poised for a big season. It's pretty wild to think about how perfectly the draft fell into place for the Cowboys. Not only did CeeDee Lamb fall to them early, but they were able to select Trevon Diggs in the 2nd, even though a lot of people pegged him as a first-rounder. Jerry Jones and company should win the NFC East. It's all right there for them. Now it will be hilarious to watch how they somehow go 8-8 again.

Philadelphia Eagles

2019 Record: 9-7

2020 Prediction: 10-6

While the Cowboys had a universally loved draft, the Eagles were sort of on the opposite end of the spectrum. They took Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round and left everyone scratching their head. They did take a WR in the 1st round, which was a big need, but people have also wondered about Jalen Reagor fit on the team. To be honest though, this all comes down to Carson Wentz. If he can stay healthy, they'll likely be good and make the playoffs. We have them going 10-6, but would a 5-11 season after a Wentz injury shock anyone? Then the Hurts draft pick would look really interesting.

New York Giants

2019 Record: 4-12

2020 Prediction: 6-10

The Giants have a pretty brutal schedule to start the season. They play the Steelers, Bears, 49ers, Rams, and Cowboys in the first five weeks. That's just tough, and even though the Giants should be better than last season, they still have a first-time head coach and a new system for Daniel Jones, who struggled with turnovers as a rookie, but played well overall. This is a case where you could say the Giants find some magic and get to 9-7, but the way we see it now, they're looking at another losing season.

Washington Football Team

2019 Record: 3-13

2020 Prediction: 4-12

There's a new team name in Washington, but we don't see them having much improvement on the field in 2020. Chase Young should put up monster numbers and you'd think Dwayne Haskins would improve in year two, but this division is just too tough for them to make a splash this season. They're certainly building this in the right direction, though.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

2019 Record: 14-2

2020 Prediction: 11-5

This isn't a knock on the Ravens to say they're going to be worse record wise than last season. It's impossibly hard to go 14-2 once, let alone multiple times. We have them losing a few games more this season, but still being really good. The big question will be if Lamar Jackson can shake off his playoff shortcomings and take the Ravens to the next level in 2020.

Cleveland Browns

2019 Record: 6-10

2020 Prediction: 10-6

Yes, I know you're going to call me bias and I don't care. If I were really biased I would have the Browns going 13-3 and winning the division. But, I don't because I call it how I see it. And yes, I see the Browns winning 10 games and making the playoffs. There's really no excuses for them not to be good. They have what appears to be a competent coach, talent all over the place, and a system that should be great for Baker Mayfield to bounce back. If the Browns aren't good this season then it's going to get real ugly in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2019 Record: 8-8

2020 Prediction: 8-8

The Steelers are one of those teams that you just expect to have a winning record every single season. And well, they usually do. They actually haven't had a losing record since 2003, which is just bonkers. We don't have that streak ending, but we do have them finishing 8-8 again this year. There are just too many questions about Big Ben's health going into this season and they haven't signed a quality backup in case he gets hurt again. Will they regret not calling Cam Newton?

Cincinnati Bengals

2019 Record: 2-14

2020 Prediction: 5-11

The Bengals aren't a one year turnaround type thing. Yes, they had a good offseason and drafted their new franchise QB in Joe Burrow, but there's no reason to believe they'll be a winning team in 2020. It will be interesting to see how much Burrow can do in his first season and we're sure he'll put up some good numbers, but there's just not enough talent around him to win right now.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers

2019 Record: 13-3

2020 Prediction: 10-6

The Packers may have been the weakest 13-3 team in NFL history. They didn't have enough weapons around Aaron Rodgers to compete with the 49ers in the NFC and the defense was pretty soft up front. Still, they had a great season and went into this offseason as a contender. Then the draft happened and they picked QB Jordan Love in the first round. Does that mean that this will be Rodgers' last season in Green Bay? Those questions will hang over this team all year, but they still have the talent to make a run at things in the NFC North.

Minnesota Vikings

2019 Record: 10-6

2020 Prediction: 11-5

The Vikings had a very good offseason and an even better draft. They've reloaded in spots and added weapons to their offense, despite also trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. As long as Kirk Cousins continue to take care of the ball and the defense remains elite, things should go well in Minnesota this season.

Detroit Lions

2019 Record: 3-12-1

2020 Prediction: 5-11

The Lions were bad enough last season to get the second pick in the draft, so expectations shouldn't be that high. Matthew Stafford is back at QB from injury and they have some weapons around him, but they're still the Lions after all. Maybe they could be a surprise team this year, though?

Chicago Bears

2019 Record: 8-8

2020 Prediction: 6-10

The Bears are rolling with Mitch Trubisky as their starting QB in 2020 after trading a 4th round pick for Nick Foles this offseason. Many expect the Bears to have a short leash on Trubisky as the season gets underway, but it's unclear what has to happen for them to move onto Foles. The Bears have talent on both sides of the ball, but this really all comes down to the QB position. Can Mitch lead the Bears this season? That's the big question in Chicago.

AFC South

Houston Texans

2019 Record: 10-6

2020 Prediction: 10-6

When you have a QB like Deshaun Waston, you'll always have a chance, but the Texans really didn't have a good offseason. People are still shocked that they traded away DeAndre Hopkins for less than what the Vikings got back for Stefon Diggs. We have them with the same record as last season, but this could go either way. They need to protect Watson at all costs, but it won't be any easier with his top WR now playing in Arizona.

Tennessee Titans

2019 Record: 9-7

2020 Prediction: 9-7

The AFC South always seems destined to have their division winner finish with a 9-7 record. It just fits the brand. For the Titans, they brought back Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry while adding some OL and DB help early in the draft. The addition of Jadeveon Clowney should really boost the defense, which already swarms to the ball on a regular basis. Mike Vrabel is one of the best coaches in football and should have this team ready to compete for another divison title.

Indianapolis Colts

2019 Record: 7-9

2020 Prediction: 6-10

People are way higher on the Colts signing Philip Rivers than us. The Colts needed to figure out the QB position, but fact is, Rivers might just be washed up at this point. It's a bit surprising that the Colts are actually favored to win this division, but they should be able to protect Rivers in the pocket and they do have a solid run game to support him on offense. Maybe that's enough, but they certainly can't have him throw for 20 INTs again this season. That would be disastorus for the Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2019 Record: 6-10

2020 Prediction: 2-14

Congrats to the Jacksonville Jaguars. We think you're going to be the worst team in the NFL next season. Make sure you expose us if we're wrong. Sadly for them, this team just doesn't seem that talented, as they've traded away a number of key players over the past few months. Gardner Minshew showed some promise last season but it looks like the Jaguars might be at the front of the line for Trevor Lawrence.

NFC South

New Orleans Saints

2019 Record: 13-3

2020 Prediction: 12-4

It's hard to predict that a team is going to go 13-3 for a third straight season. That just doesn't happen. So, as you can see, we have the Saints going 12-4. They're going to be very good like they always are. The real question is if they can finish the job in the playoffs, which they haven't been able to do. Does Drew Brees get to ride off into the sunset after this season with his second Super Bowl? They'll certainly be a popular pick by many.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 Record: 7-9

2020 Prediction: 10-6

The hands down winner of the 2020 NFL offseason was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's what happens when you add Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to an already stacked offense with a very good head coach. Add a solid draft on top of that and it's easy to see why everyone thinks the Bucs will live up to the hype. But let me tell you, as a Browns fan, it's not always the best thing to win the offseason and have all that hype. Of course, Tom Brady is more than ready for whatever is about to come his way. Because of that we have the Bucs sailing to the playoffs.

Carolina Panthers

2019 Record: 5-11

2020 Prediction: 6-10

Was an offseason of change for the Carolina Panthers, who said goodbye to Cam Newton and signed Teddy Bridgewater to a big contract. They also hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach, who is making the jump from college to the pros. It's awesome to see Teddy get this type of opportunity after suffering such a devastating injury just a few years ago, but we don't see much of an improvement in the Panthers this season. We're sure Christian McCaffrey will win a lot of people their fantasy football leagues, though, so they have that going for them.

Atlanta Falcons

2019 Record: 7-9

2020 Prediction: 6-10

It's crazy to think that this Falcons team is just a few seasons removed from a Super Bowl. One that they should have probably won, as well. That's how it goes in the NFL. With a front office and coaching staff that is likely on the hot seat, it looks like the Falcons might undergo some big changes in the near future. Could the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta be coming to an end? If they finish 6-10 like we're predicting, you can't rule it out.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

2019 Record: 12-4

2020 Prediction: 12-4

It's so hard to pick anything else for this Chiefs team. They're the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champs, and for good reason. Patrick Mahomes got hurt last season and they still went 12-4. They also had a very good draft and brought back some key pieces from their title run. The Chiefs aren't about to slow down anytime soon.

Denver Broncos

2019 Record: 7-9

2020 Prediction: 7-9

People seem genuinely split on the Denver Broncos going into the 2020 season, and this was even before star DE Von Miller went down with a likely season-ending injury. Some think they're going to take a big leap behind Drew Lock and others think that he might not be a franchise QB. We land somewhere in the middle, predicting they'll go 7-9 again. Sort of a boring take, but they're a tough team to read right now.

Las Vegas Raiders

2019 Record: 7-9

2020 Prediction: 6-10

The Raiders are officially in Vegas and the new stadium looks crazy. Still, the team on the field might not be enough to produce a winner this season. Derek Carr doesn't seem to be a favorite of Gruden and Marcus Mariota was brought in as a backup just in case things go south.

Los Angeles Chargers

2019 Record: 5-11

2020 Prediction: 5-11

This is another tough one to peg because we have no idea what's going to happen at QB. The Chargers reportedly love Tyrod Taylor and he'll be the starter to begin the season. Will Justin Herbert take over for Taylor this year? Hard to say, but we do know they have weapons on offense and a very good defense, despite losing Derwin James to an injury yet again. It could be another long year for the Chargers in LA.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers

2019 Record: 13-3

2020 Prediction: 10-6

The 49ers were so, so close to winning it all last year. One Jimmy G bomb away. However, it didn't work out for them and they now have to deal with the trend of teams falling off after losing in the Super Bowl. As you can see, we don't have them falling off a cliff this season, though we do have them winning fewer games. They still have tons of talent, but will other teams start to figure Kyle Shanahan out? It happened to McVay and the Rams just last year, so it wouldn't be all that shocking.

Seattle Seahawks

2019 Record: 11-5

2020 Prediction: 11-5

Seattle is always good and as long as they have Russell Wilson, they'll always be a contender in our eyes. They lost Clowney in free agency, but did add Jamal Adams in a blockbuster deal with the Jets. We have the Seahawks winning this division, but it will be a battle to the very end.

Los Angeles Rams

2019 Record: 9-7

2020 Prediction: 8-8

Jared Goff's contract really, really seems to be hurting the Rams right now. They had to ship out a good amount of talent over the past few months, though you could argue it was time to move on from the likes of Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks. Still, it's hard to say they're better now than they were last season.

Arizona Cardinals

2019 Record: 5-10-1

2020 Prediction: 7-9

We can already get the sense we're going to need to pump the brakes on the Arizona Cardinals hype train. Yes, they improved and Kyler Murray should be even better in year two, but I've seen picks for them to win the division. So yes, please slow down. We see improvement and they should certainly be better but they still seem like they're a year away, and that's ok.