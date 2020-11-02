We’re continuing to inch closer and closer as the NBA Draft is now just a little bit over two weeks away. While there's still much that needs to be solved between the NBA and Players' Association before we know when the 2020-21 regular-season tips, it’s looking like we might actually see games before the calendar flips to 2021.

The whole draft process has been a bit odd due to the pandemic. The combine isn’t what the combine typically has been, and in-person visits have been limited and entirely different than what teams are used to. After feeling for months that there was a consensus top three picks in the draft, that may have changed now with LaMelo Ball being a candidate to slide a little bit down the lottery after being presumed to hear his name called very early on in the night.

The NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18, and Minnesota is on the clock.