The world’s biggest basketball game is back once again, with 2K’s latest installment – NBA 2K22 – freshly equipped with an array of exciting new features and ready to hit the streets on September 10.

Having continually evolved down the years with it’s standing as the longest-running basketball game of all time, NBA 2K22 will be available in a number of editions – with the game’s developers, Visual Concepts, taking their time to create the most immersive version of 2K to date with the PlayStation 5 edition of the game.

The game itself has been redefined and fine-tuned, with a new tactical offense and overhauled defence for a more competitive gaming experience. Skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops have been newly-revamped alongside ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court.

Whether it’s taking in the supercharged environments of the NBA and WNBA against authentic teams and players, build your own dream team in MyTEAM with stars from past and present or living out your own NBA dream in MyCAREER – whatever the department, the game has ascended to whole new levels.

Last time around, NBA 2K21 introduced Seasons, an all-new way to level up and earn rewards within MyTEAM, and 2K will take that feature to new heights in this year’s edition. Seasons will play an important role throughout NBA 2K22’s MyTEAM/MyCAREER, or The W Online modes (only available to play on New Gen consoles), where you can access new content and earn rewards simply for playing with no additional costs.

Elsewhere, you can build your own MyPLAYER and explore the basketball universe of The City (on PS5) and the Neighborhood (on PS4), where players can earn even more rewards in a real world environment packed with constantly-evolving content, refreshed every six weeks at the start of a new season and updated all year round.

With faster loading times, DuelSense support and a whole City to explore, NBA 2K22 plays best on PlayStation 5

NBA 2K22 will be released on 10 September for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 – you can pre-order the game now from the PlayStation Store to receive additional bonuses to ensure you’re levelled up from the tip off. Check out some screenshots of all the in-game action, captured on Playstation 5, below.