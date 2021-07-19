Naomi Osaka has responded to former Fox News and NBC News journalist Megyn Kelly after she shared an inflammatory tweet directed at the tennis player.

The 23-year-old athlete appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week, which prompted journalist Clay Travis to ponder how she made the cover after dropping out of the French Open and unattendance at a press conference in May.

“Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a relaity show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue,” wrote Travis.

Osaka said that she was avoiding press following tennis matches due to her social anxiety, and suggested that her introverted nature means she would rather stick to playing sports. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety," she said in a statement at the time. She added that she’s “not a natural public speaker,” and she would often go through “huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.”

Kelly, who is publicly criticizing a woman half her age because she experiences social anxiety, appears to think this is unacceptable.