Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has called out his former team for having not yet reached the NFL’s mandated 85 percent vaccine threshold.

“Yeah, and it should upset them,” Irvin said of the Cowboys at a recent charity event. “It should upset them. Dude, you’re not thinking right. You’re not thinking right. Whatever you got, I don’t give a damn. … Nothing else can be more important. You’re not going to get this [winning a Super Bowl] easily. Nothing else could be more important. … Jimmy [Johnson] made that abundantly clear [during Irvin’s playing career]. Nothing else is more important. And not being one of the [teams] says there’s other things to a great number of people on this team that are more important than winning championships, and that makes me worried.”

The NFL Network reports that 13 teams have crossed the 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations. The Cowboys are not one of them. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to focus on the task at hand: Winning the Super Bowl.