Not being a racist seems to be the hardest thing to accomplish nowadays.

The Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard proved this to be true when he spewed an anti-Semitic slur while playing Call of Duty on Twitch.

“Fucking cowards. Don’t fucking snipe me! You fucking k*ke bitch,” Leonard said during the stream, captured below.

The 29-year-old, who has over 69,000 followers on Twitch and more than 550K between Twitter and Instagram, took a phone call early Tuesday afternoon while streaming. He followed that short, inaudible conversation by saying, “Yo, my wife needs me, she just called me. I’ll, uh—I gotta roll, brother.” Prior to that he’d tweeted he was about to go live and give away Astro Gaming headsets to followers; that post has been deleted.

According to New York Times reporter Marc Stein, a spokesperson for the Heat says the team is reviewing the video. Additionally, The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared a statement from NBA spokesman Mike Bass, who said, “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.

Citing a source, reporter Andy Slayter shared that Leonard has lost his gaming sponsorship with ORIGIN PC following the incident.

During the Miami Heat’s Finals run last year in the NBA bubble, Leonard was the sole Heat player to stand during the National Anthem. When asked why he didn’t kneel in solidarity, Leonard was unable to separate the protest from the false idea that it is disrespecting the military.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had over the past three days, quite literally, have been the most difficult,” he told the Associated Press in August. “I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country.”