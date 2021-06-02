Arizona Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly commented on the durag of New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman during Tuesday night’s game, a comment that drew attention from Stroman for what he called “racist undertones.”

Brenly, the former World Series-winning manager who now calls Diamondbacks games for Bally Sports Arizona, made a crack about Stroman’s attire during the fourth inning Tuesday.

“Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said during the telecast.

You can hear Brenly’s comments here:

After the game, Stroman took to Twitter to address Brenly’s comments.

First, the 30-year-old right-hander retweeted a fan who commented: “I am not surprised by this type of language towards African-American athletes. It’s the blatant racism and it’s been going on for a long time.”

Stroman replied: “Since I can’t say it because media will turn this against me somehow.”

The Mets pitcher then posted another tweet: “Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!”

Later, Stroman tweeted pictures of himself in the head covering with the message: “Du-rags coming soon. @HDMHApparel.”

Stroman started in the Mets’ 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings, striking out six.

Check out his tweets from last night below.