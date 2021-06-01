In a profile for Go Long with Tyler Dunne, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. showed off a tattoo that he gave himself featuring a dolphin and the No. 15. Check it out below.

While speaking with Dunne, Bowden grabbed his wireless tattoo gun and began working on a free-hand version of a dolphin on what he considers to be his “practice leg.” The final result only bears a slight resemblance to the team logo, but then again, we shouldn’t have high expectations since he was literally doing this on the spot, from memory.

The more regrettable part of this tattoo may be the fact that Bowden is no longer listed as No. 15. In late April, league owners approved a proposal that would expand the pool of position players who would be eligible to wear single-digit numbers. It appears Bowden took advantage of the change, and switched to No. 6.

While showing off his latest artwork, Bowden promised that he would eventually get it professionally done, saying, “It’s going to be big. With the No. 15.” Make that No. 6 now.

Bowden joins what is shaping up to be an intriguing receiving corps for the Dolphins heading into the 2021 season. Aside from Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, and DeVante Parker, all of whom were with the team last season, Miami signed Will Fuller to a one-year deal, and drafted Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft.