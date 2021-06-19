In a wild turn of events on Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers came back from a hefty deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz in Game 6. The Clippers, with the help of an incredible performance from Terance Mann, are now heading to the Western Conference finals for the first time in the franchise’s 51 years of existence.

“Oh, what a Mann!!!”



20 IN THE THIRD QUARTER.

34 IN THE GAME.

DEFICIT CUT TO 4.



Terance Mann’s ERUPTION sparks a 17-0 @LAClippers run to ignite Staples Center! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/p5eNztuBuG — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021

The Clippers logged a career high 39 points from Terance Mann, 28 points from Paul George, 27 points from Reggie Jackson, and 16 points from Nicolas Batum. Kawhi Leonard, who injured his right knee in Game 4, did not play during Friday night’s contest at the Staples Center and is out indefinitely.

Last year, the Clippers were on the verge of getting to the Western Conference finals but were unable to after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Twitter was, understandably, on the end of their seats during the Clippers’ explosive second half comeback despite the Jazz being up by 25 points at halftime. The final score was 131-119.

History. 🏀



The @LAClippers advance to the #NBAWCF presented by AT&T for the first time, where they'll face the Suns in Game 1 on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/4vr3cRKBnw — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021

You can check out some reactions to it all below.