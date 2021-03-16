Despite being a noted New York Yankees fan over the years, LeBron James made history with the enemy.

On Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported that James, along with his good friend and business partner Maverick Carter joined Fenway Sports Group as partners making them part-owners of the Boston Red Sox. They’re also the first (and only) Black partners in the group’s history.

Along with James and Carter, the RedBird Capital Partners investment group is a new Fenway Sports Group partner.

This move may come as a shock to some fans, but it’s more of an integrated move than it seems. The NBA great already has an ownership stake in English soccer team Liverpool Football Club which is also owned by Fenway Sports Group.

His transition from sole involvement with Liverpool to the club’s parent company suggests a deeper relationship has been established between Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James. Sources also believe Fenway Sports Group is looking to expand past its current holdings, including purchasing new teams.

For the past few years, the NBA has been toying with the idea of expanding the league. LeBron James has made it clear that his life’s goal is to own a basketball franchise. Both the NBA and Fenway Sports Group’s interest in growing may put James in the position to make his dream come true.

Although LeBron is making a move that would benefit his post-basketball life, fans could help but take the easy lay-up by alluding to LeBron’s career-long dominance over the Boston Celtics.