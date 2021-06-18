It’s been two years since the Toronto Raptors’ epic championship parade, and Canada still isn’t over it. Turns out Kyle Lowry feels exactly the same.

The All-Star guard unveiled his debut non-fungible token (NFT) collection Thursday night, to mark the two-year anniversary of the team’s 2018-19 championship celebration in the 6ix. Dubbed “Through My Eyes,” it consists of seven unique NFTs, which Lowry will be selling on MarketPlace at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 29.

In a social media post, he revealed the first NFT in the collection, an animated piece depicting a stylized version of himself lording over the Princes’ Gates at Toronto’s Exhibition Place grounds, which is where the Raptors’ parade kicked off. The collection was designed by Hamilton, Ontario’s Corbin Portillo, a.k.a. @blkoutln, whose handiwork you may have caught right here on Complex Canada.

For the uninitiated, and NFT is a non-replicable, one-of-a-kind digital item. Ownership is what gives NFTs their value—it’s the original version of the item.

A portion of the money made from Lowry’s NFTs will be given the the guard’s charity, the Lowry Love Foundation, which helps underprivileged and disadvantaged people in Philadelphia and Toronto attain a better quality of life.

“While I’ve invested in this space before, I’m new to this like most of you,” Lowry wrote on Instagram. “I think the success of an NFT project comes down to one thing—community—and I’m excited to give you all the chance to be a part of it!”