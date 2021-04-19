José Mourinho has been sacked as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur after just 17 months.

Having controversially replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019, Mourinho guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season. This season, results have remained below expectations, with Spurs currently seventh, having picked up just 5 points in their last six Premier League matches. This has led Spurs’ Chairman, Daniel Levy, to make the decision to sack the Portuguese boss, with results dwindling this season after a strong start.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son’s early season form wasn’t enough to keep Spurs ambitions for Champions League football intact, with Spurs also going out of the Europa League to Dinamo Zagreb after the Croatian club overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Away from the results on the pitch, Mourinho became a viral sensation following the launch of the Amazon Prime series, All or Nothing, during his time at Spurs, with his Instagram posts also helping to cultivate his image as one of the game’s most iconic characters.

On Sunday, Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were joining a new European Super League, but the announcement was unrelated to Mourinho’s sacking—his coaching staff (Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra) have also been sacked.

“José and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club,” said Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy. “José is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”