A Texas grand jury will reportedly consider criminal charges against Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans QB who is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Sources tell Fox 26 that the sex trafficking unit of the Harris County District Attorney’s office has begun issuing subpoenas as part of the probe. The DA’s office has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, but told the outlet, “In the interest of fairness to all parties in any potential matter we don’t comment until and if there’s a criminal charge.”

Watson has been hit with 10 criminal complaints and nearly two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault. A number of female massage therapists say the alleged assaults and misconduct occurred during separate massage sessions throughout 2020. The 25-year-old athlete is accused of everything from making inappropriate comments to exposing himself to forcing a woman into oral sex. Watson denied the accusations, claiming any sexual encounters with the massage therapists were consensual.

“Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often,” Watson wrote in a joint statement with his agent, David Mulugheta. “Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth.”

If the grand jury ultimately indicts Watson, the NFL could place him on the commissioner’s exempt list. The league is continuing to investigate the matter and has interviewed at least 10 of Watson’s accusers, according to Sports Illustrated. However, some of the victims have slammed the NFL for the way it has handled the probe, saying they felt both blamed and dehumanized by investigators.

“This woman asked me what I was wearing, which honestly really pissed me off,” accuser Ashley Solis recently told Sports Illustrated. “She explained that that’s something that she has to ask—which I don’t believe at all. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be wearing that would suggest that I don’t want you to put your penis on my hand. Do I need to wear a turtleneck?”