Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks unfortunately suffered an injury while playing against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. The injury occurred in the third quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Giannis later returned to the bench after being helped up off the floor by his brother/teammate Thanasis. The Bucks star walked to the locker room but returned to the bench shortly after.
The Bucks later addressed Giannis’ injury on social media, saying that he suffered a hyperextended left knee and will be out for the remainder of the game.
On the flip side, Hawks star Trae Young didn’t play in Game 4 due to a bone bruise in his right foot.
Giannis left the game with 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. The Hawks ended up winning the game 110-88.
You can check out an assortment of reactions to Giannis’ injury below.