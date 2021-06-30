Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks unfortunately suffered an injury while playing against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. The injury occurred in the third quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Giannis appears to have injured his leg.



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cHZXCIsBEd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

Giannis later returned to the bench after being helped up off the floor by his brother/teammate Thanasis. The Bucks star walked to the locker room but returned to the bench shortly after.

The Bucks later addressed Giannis’ injury on social media, saying that he suffered a hyperextended left knee and will be out for the remainder of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee hyperextension) will not return tonight. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 30, 2021

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned to the bench pic.twitter.com/HaedMuNhvP — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 30, 2021

On the flip side, Hawks star Trae Young didn’t play in Game 4 due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

Breaking: Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. the Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot.



He exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible, per @wojespn and @malika_andrews. pic.twitter.com/CL7ajx60jO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2021

Giannis left the game with 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. The Hawks ended up winning the game 110-88.

You can check out an assortment of reactions to Giannis’ injury below.