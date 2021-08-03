Andre Drummond has found his way to the Philadelphia 76ers, which should make for an interesting 2021-2022 season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Drummond is signing a one-year deal with the team, which is also home to his former nemesis, Joel Embiid.

Given that Embiid and Drummond haven’t seen eye-to-eye, over the years, the move doesn’t seem like the most natural of fits. For context, back in 2017, Embiid told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Drummond “doesn’t play any defense.” After a particularly fierce in-game battle in 2018, Embiid tweeted: “I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more.”

I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more 🏘🏘🏘 #Bum #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/Mrf2NcNL4r — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 3, 2018

When asked about his rivalry with Drummond last year, Embiid told Bleacher Report, “We never had a problem, it’s basketball. I talk a lot of trash. He does it on social media, I do it in the game.”

It remains to be seen how the two big men will get along in Philadelphia next year. But based on the online reactions to the news, people can’t wait to find out.