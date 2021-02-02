EA Sports hasn’t produced a college football video game since 2013, but that will change soon. Tuesday, the video game behemoth behind Madden and FIFA announced its next NCAA football iteration was coming soon.

Just how soon? We don’t know. EA Sports College Football does not yet have a planned launch date. All we know is that it is coming, but it’s not coming this year.

NCAA Football is back! It may be a little different than the old game we all know and love.



DETAILS: https://t.co/cdCj8Xbs2H pic.twitter.com/i28i3srU83 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 2, 2021

For now, we wait.

“As we look for the momentum that we’re building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in,” EA Sports VP and GM Daryl Holt explained in an interview with ESPN. “I don’t think there’s a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports-branded apparel that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?’”

It makes sense—those old games were epic. In case you need a reminder of how long this series has been on hiatus: NCAA Football 14, EA Sports’ most recent iteration of the game, featured Michigan QB/RB/WR Denard “Shoelace” Robinson on its cover. He’s now an assistant coach for Jacksonville Jaguars.

The announcement got us thinking about what the finished product will be like, spurring debate around our offices about features we’d love to see EA Sports include. Below are six things we’re hoping to see from the new game: