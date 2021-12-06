Damian Lillard cleared the air after a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that not all is well in Portland.

Per Charania, Lillard has “grown frustrated” with the Blazers and tension appears to be on the rise between the team and their coach, Chauncey Billups.

He also reported that Lillard is open to playing with Ben Simmons, as trade rumors swirling around the disgruntled 76ers All-Star heat up.

It didn’t take long for Dame to respond. The Blazers point guard took to Twitter to shut down the report, writing, “These mfs love drama too damn much.”

Per The Athletic, Portland had discussed a possible deal that involved sending CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and another young player to Philadelphia. However, the Blazers rejected a trade involving McCollum, multiple draft picks, and multiple draft swaps.

Lillard, who has missed the last three games due to an abdominal injury, has struggled so far this season, with Portland entering Monday with a 11-13 recrod on the back of the league’s worst defense. Dame’s scoring average has fallen from 28.8 PPG to 21.5 PPG, as he’s shooting a career-worst 39.7% from the field and 30.2% on three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Simmons is yet to play this season and remains away from the 76ers due to mental health reasons. He requested a trade in the offseason, and was suspended for one game in October after being thrown out of practice by Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers.