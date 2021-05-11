On this week’s episode of the Complex Sports Podcast, Adam, Chopz, and Zion are joined by the GOAT Tom Brady to talk his career, the Super Bowl parade, and a recent sunglasses collab. Plus, Zion gives him an apology. Later, the legendary comedian Martin Lawrence joins the show to talk about his partnership with the Detroit Pistons on an exclusive line of merch that drops shortly, his career, a new basketball movie with Steph Curry, and more. You can check out the line of sweatshirts, tees, and shorts from the Pistons x Martin collection available May 14th at Pistons313Shop.com.