On this week’s podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion give a full breakdown and recap of Super Bowl LV and talk about what went wrong for the Chiefs and what went right for the Bucs. Zion apologizes to Tom Brady and then they debate about whether or not he’s the greatest team sport athlete ever. Later, former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams joins the show to talk about his new podcast, retiring from the NFL, and much more.