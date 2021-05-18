On this week’s episode of the Complex Sports Podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion preview the NBA playoffs and give their predictions for the upcoming action. Later, Michael Jordan’s longtime trainer Tim Grover joins the show to talk about his new book, ‘90s NBA stories, Kobe vs MJ, Space Jam 2, and much more.
