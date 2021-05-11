Former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan has died. He was only 37 years old.

Hawaii News Now, which first reported the news, says details of Brennan’s death haven’t yet been disclosed. TMZ Sports confirmed the news, reporting he was in southern California when he passed.

Brennan was drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2008 in the sixth round and played briefly for the Oakland Raiders, ultimately only playing three seasons in the NFL, having suffered from football-related injuries as well as a severe car accident in 2010. He later played for the Canadian Football League and had a stint with the L.A. Kiss before being cut over a brain injury from the aforementioned car crash.

In high school, Colt Brennan was a star quarterback, leading him to the University of Hawaii, where he became one of the best college QBs in the U.S. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007, where he came in fourth in that year’s vote.

Brennan’s legal troubles mounted over the years. He found himself convicted of a felony burglary and trespassing charge, was accused of sexual misconduct during his time at the University of Colorado—which he attended before Hawaii—and was arrested for a DUI. He addressed the highlights of his career and those difficult years on Instagram last month.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life,” he wrote less than a month ago. “I found redemption once, I will find it again.”

RIP Colt Brennan.