Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal responded to Warriors player Kent Bazemore seemingly taking a jab at him on Monday.

It all started when Bazemore took a shot at Beal over his hamstring injury after praising teammate Stephen Curry’s performance in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up,” Bazemore said while smirking. “Y’all gotta do some research on that.”

Beal suffered a hamstring strain in his impressive 50-point performance on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Kent Bazemore has to be dumbest person on earth, why tf would he say this? pic.twitter.com/5OOXp5cQus — Steph Curry Burner (@Steph30Burner) May 10, 2021

Kent Bazemore, marveling at teammate Stephen Curry:



“49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.”



Curry leads NBA in scoring, at 31.9 ppg

Bradley Beal is second, at 31.4, but will miss at least 2 games with, yes, a strained hammy. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 10, 2021

Beal caught wind of Bazemore’s comments and responded on Twitter, writing, “I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!!”

@24Bazemore I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

He continued in another tweet: “@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!!”

@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

But that wasn’t all Beal had to say. Read his other tweets calling out Bazemore’s “goofy shit” below.