The Best Duos in the NBA Right Now, Ranked

In an unforeseen turn of events, Damian Lillard is a Milwaukee Buck. After an entire offseason of back-and-forth reports from Woj and Shams essentially concluding that Damian Lillard to Miami was imminent, the Bucks shocked the entire world today by finally giving Giannis Antetokounmpo a superstar running mate. The move not only bolstered the Bucks' chances of bringing home another title, it crippled the Miami Heat's chances of building on a Eastern Conference Finals appearance. The Heat had its whole plans built off Lillard in a Heat uniform to become the outright favorite in the East but Milwaukee had other plans.







Dame's pairing with Giannis creates one of the best duos of the past decade. From Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the NBA has numerous superstar duos spread out among the league today. We put together a list of the best duos in the NBA right now. To be transparent, we didn't rank James Harden and Joel Embiid because of Harden's request out of Philly. While he's still a Sixer for now, we expect that to change.





Honorable Mention: KAT-Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle-Jalen Brunson, Zach LaVine-Demar Derozan.