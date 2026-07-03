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Madison Beer Stuns in Strapless Gown at Grammys Bash with Justin Herbert
Madison Beer and her new boyfriend, Justin Herbert, were seen getting cozy at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.
Madison Beer Reflects on 'Being Absolutely Destroyed' for Nudes Leak at 15
"What harms me about it was how it was handled publicly," the pop star said of the incident.
Gigi and Bella Hadid, Angel Reese, and Emily Ratajkowski Rule 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Check out the jaw-dropping photos and highlights from the lingerie brand's runway show.
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Spark Dating Rumors After Photos Surface
Fans are wondering whether Madison Beer is Chargers QB Justin Herbert's new girlfriend.
Madison Beer Concert Interrupted By Gun Scare
The singer's BottleRock set was derailed by a frightening moment.
Travis Scott, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Attend Drake’s Star-Studded NYE Bash
Drake sure knows how to throw a party, clearly unfazed by Kanye West's Twitter antics.
Madison Beer Links Up With Offset for "Hurts Like Hell" Video
Madison Beer's career has been leading up to this point for a while after she initially gained attention all the way back in 2012.