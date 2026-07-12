How Allwyn Is Making Its Mark On Formula 1

As Formula 1's global popularity continues to surge, so too does its appeal to some of the world’s biggest brands. That momentum was on full display at Silverstone, where a record-breaking 564,000 fans packed the British Grand Prix weekend—making it the biggest Formula 1 event in history—alongside a festival-style programme featuring artists including Chase & Status, David Guetta and Richard Ashcroft.



One brand fully embracing Formula 1’s global reach is Allwyn. From sponsoring the formation lap to its partnership with McLaren, Allwyn was visible throughout Silverstone as it continues to build its global presence within the sport. Allwyn’s UK business has operated The National Lottery since 2024, alongside lotteries across Europe and a growing presence in the States. Formula 1 has become a key part of that international sponsorship strategy, with the company’s ‘Winning Awaits’ branding featuring during the formation lap at every race this season.



The partnership comes as Formula 1 continues to grow well beyond its traditional European audience, driven by the success of Drive to Survive and the addition of races in markets including Austin, Miami and Las Vegas. At Silverstone, Allwyn’s branding appeared across the circuit and in McLaren’s garage, reflecting the company’s partnership with the team, which began in 2025. The Allwyn logo also features on the team’s seatbelts as part of a partnership that extends to wellbeing and community initiatives. Allwyn’s commitment to the community has been brought to life through initiatives like the F1 Allwyn Global Community Award, which celebrates projects with meaningful social impact in countries across the Formula 1 calendar.



At the start of the British Grand Prix weekend, Allwyn presented the British F1 Allwyn Global Community Award to Starlight Children’s Foundation: a British non-profit organisation supporting hospitalised children during the emotional challenges of treatment. Lando Norris, who won his first world title last year driving an Allwyn-branded McLaren and finished third in Saturday’s sprint race, has also become an outspoken advocate on mental health and wellbeing, an area of focus shared by both Allwyn and McLaren.



With this season’s new regulations making Formula 1 more unpredictable than ever, every driver lines up on the grid feeling they have a lottery ticket that could give them a Grand Prix win if their numbers come up. For drivers and fans alike, this anticipation peaks during the formation lap, the final tour of the circuit before the drivers take their grid slots, getting a feel for track conditions and preparing their cars for the start. As the starting lights illuminate, adrenaline rises along with the engine noise; drivers’ heart rates approach 200 beats per minute during the starting procedure, higher than at any other point of the race weekend. Starting this year, Allwyn is Formula 1’s partner for the formation lap—a natural fit for a company that has built its brand around the power of anticipation.



This year has also seen the launch of the Allwyn League experience through F1 Predict, a competitive prediction platform that allows international fans to deepen their involvement by predicting the results of events through the season. Each weekend, the top-scoring players win prizes including grandstand tickets to Formula 1 races, with end-of-season rewards including unique driver memorabilia and access to F1’s exclusive Paddock Club.



When the chequered flag fell at Silverstone, Formula 1 had delivered another typically unpredictable afternoon. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished 16th after suffering a technical issue, while seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton claimed a podium finish in third and Charles Leclerc secured his first British Grand Prix victory. Against the backdrop of Formula 1’s biggest-ever race weekend, it was another high-profile moment for Allwyn as the company continues to build its presence within one of the world's fastest-growing sports.



The Allwyn League can be found on the F1 Predict platform here.