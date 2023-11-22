Victor Wembanyama's Jersey Sells for $762,000 at Auction

The auction where Wemby's jersey went up for bids had 176 bidders across 14 countries with an average of 24 bids per lot. Wemby's jersey lot drew 62 bids alone and was one of the "highest levels of participation for a sports memorabilia auction at Sotheby's."

The 19-year-old's summer league jersey was auctioned off for $62,000. Other players who saw their jerseys sold were the No. 3 overall pick Brandon Miller ($27,940) and No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson ($19,050).

Wembenyama has been putting up numbers in his first NBA season. He's currently averaging 18.6 points per game, as well as 9.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, one steal and 2.6 blocks.