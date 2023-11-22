Victor Wembanyama's Jersey Sells for $762,000 at Auction

Victor Wembenyama's debut jersey has sold at an auction for almost $1 million.
The jersey that the 2023 NBA No. 1 draft pick wore in the second half of his first game against the Dallas Mavericks went up for sale at a Sotheby's auction last week, and it was originally believed to have sold between $80,000 to $120,000. However, on Tuesday, someone put up $762,000 for the threads.
Zion Williamson's rookie jersey, which was worn during the first half of his first NBA game, sold for $80,040. In May 2021, the all-time record for a rookie uniform was Kobe Bryant's jersey, which sold for $3.69 million.
The auction where Wemby's jersey went up for bids had 176 bidders across 14 countries with an average of 24 bids per lot. Wemby's jersey lot drew 62 bids alone and was one of the "highest levels of participation for a sports memorabilia auction at Sotheby's."
The 19-year-old's summer league jersey was auctioned off for $62,000. Other players who saw their jerseys sold were the No. 3 overall pick Brandon Miller ($27,940) and No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson ($19,050).
Wembenyama has been putting up numbers in his first NBA season. He's currently averaging 18.6 points per game, as well as 9.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, one steal and 2.6 blocks.