Social Media Reacts to Colorado Buffaloes' Crushing Defeat Against Oregon Ducks

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes suffered their first loss in a crushing defeat against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, and social media is on fire with all the post-game reactions.

The Oregon Ducks and their head coach, Dan Lanning, surgically picked apart the Buffaloes in a lopsided game that had a final score of 42-6. The Buffaloes didn't have an answer for Bo Nix and the aggressive offense, while the Oregon defense stopped Shedeur Sanders, who had been sacked over six times.

Expectations were high going into the matchup as both teams came in with an undefeated record.

Days before the game, Coach Lanning had some words about Coach Sanders and the Colorado football program joining the Big 12 conference, which only amplified the hype. Things got even more interesting when Lanning was filmed before the game telling his players, "They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins."