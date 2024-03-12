Shoot 360 Launches the World's First Digitally Connected Basketball Shooting Competition

Shoot 360, an immersive basketball training and competition brand backed by Trae Young and Brittney Griner has launched a brand new digitally connected shooting competition called Shoot 360 Leagues.

The competition offers people the chance to go up against others in a shooting faceoff, bith in person and digitally around the world in real-time. According to an official press release, the league will last for six weeks, including five weeks of regular season games and one week of playoffs, which will culminate with a championship matchup.

Participating players will also be able to track their respective stats on the Shoot 360 App leaderboards. Through that, players can assess their performance within their team, league, and across the entire Shoot 360 network.

In addition, Shoot 360 will host "Exhibition Play" from March 23rd to April 20th, during which community members and basketball fans can enjoy the facility at no cost. Players and teams interested in joining the league can sign up at Shoot360.com/Leagues for free.

"By leveraging our cutting-edge training and competition platform, Shoot 360 Leagues provides millions of athletes with a gateway from the sidelines to active participation," said Craig Moody, Shoot 360 Founder & President. "Focused on the exhilarating act of shooting the ball, the Leagues offer players at every skill level an authentic game experience—complete with announcers, real-time scoring, comprehensive team and individual statistics, and leaderboards spanning our expansive Shoot 360 global network."

Bryce White, Shoot 360 Leagues Commissioner, added, "Shoot 360 Leagues isn't just about competition; it's about reimagining the game to create something fun that anyone who wants to play can enjoy. We invite everyone to test their shooting abilities and create some unforgettable moments on the court playing a game we feel will shape the future of basketball."