Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley to Embark on Tour Addressing 'The Last Dance'

Scottie Pippen and his former Chicago Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luc Longley have announced that they'll be embarking on a tour to discuss their side of The Last Dance documentary and the man behind it, Michael Jordan.

In a promotional clip shared on social media, the three former teammates appeared to be at an event where they address the upcoming tour, with Grant giving a quick synopsis of what people can expect. Grant says they won't be holding back.

"Well, as you know me, I speak my mind, and it's going to be a 'No Bullshit' tour. Believe me, I tell you this," Grant said. "The X factor in the first three and the second three, I would have kicked Dennis Rodman's ass. Come out, get the tickets, and you'll hear a lot."